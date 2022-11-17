Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.49% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

BHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,339. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 million, a P/E ratio of 364.00 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In related news, Director Abteen Vaziri bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $51,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

