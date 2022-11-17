Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 339,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 64,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,798. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

