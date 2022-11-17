Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,190. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.