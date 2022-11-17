Bard Associates Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital
In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.73%.
Owl Rock Capital Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
