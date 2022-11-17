Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

MPW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 198,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,945,163. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

