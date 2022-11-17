Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for about 2.5% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.41% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,003 shares of company stock worth $827,145. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Shares of USPH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,019. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.