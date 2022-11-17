Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.78% of Global Water Resources worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Global Water Resources Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,240. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $302.43 million, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Global Water Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.