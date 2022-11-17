BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 323,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

BCBP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 30,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,668. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

