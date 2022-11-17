Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

BDX stock opened at $222.08 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

