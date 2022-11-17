BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 1,987 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $380.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

