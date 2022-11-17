BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 1,987 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $380.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
