Belrium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $73,440.97 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $73,440.97 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00024919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

