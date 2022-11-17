Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $260,823.79 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

