Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Up 0.2 %

About Benefitfocus

BNFT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 17,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,900. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $357.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

