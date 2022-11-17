Bennett S. Lebow Sells 66,347 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vector Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

