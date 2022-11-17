Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Up 6%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). 453,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 469,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Beowulf Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £36.60 million and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Beowulf Mining

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit consists of 500 hectares located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

