Berenberg Bank Boosts Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target to €271.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($257.73) to €245.00 ($252.58) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.20.
Allianz Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
