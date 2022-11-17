Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 7.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MongoDB worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after acquiring an additional 96,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.37.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

