Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $474,482.75 and last traded at $468,232.75. 2,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $466,600.00.

Separately, Edward Jones raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425,103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435,826.82.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Abel purchased 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,585,015.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,279,415 shares of company stock valued at $204,158,211.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

