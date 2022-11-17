Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $474,482.75 and last traded at $468,232.75. 2,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $466,600.00.
Separately, Edward Jones raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425,103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435,826.82.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
