Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after buying an additional 196,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

