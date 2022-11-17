BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BGCP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,008. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

