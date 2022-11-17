Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion and $5.98 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,911,193,279 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.