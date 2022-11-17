Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

