Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a negative return on equity of 113.65%. Biofrontera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Biofrontera Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BFRI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 32,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,408. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

