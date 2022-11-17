Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Price Target Lowered to $0.40 at DA Davidson

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 5,132,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523 over the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $2,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

