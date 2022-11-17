Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $102.08 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $102.08 or 0.00618064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $220.53 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00229803 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059218 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,231,462 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
