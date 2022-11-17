Bitcoin Gold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $257.55 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.71 or 0.00087198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00236849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

