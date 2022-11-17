Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Tops $160.94 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $10.03 or 0.00060730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $160.94 million and approximately $236,856.88 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00618064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00229803 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059218 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.10654342 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $221,087.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

