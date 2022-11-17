Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.89

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 440153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$204.52 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiliano Joel Grodzki sold 398,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$554,191.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,698,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,703,622.61.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

