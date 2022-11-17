Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Acquires 5,800 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $26,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,301,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $2,304.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,460.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $2,640.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,924.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $5,930.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $12,640.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,900 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 800 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

