BitShares Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.18 million and $2.56 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002232 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008411 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.