BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

BJ stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

