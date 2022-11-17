Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Impinj worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,762. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $138,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,995,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $138,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,242. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

