Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3,473.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 0.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. 700,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,493,648. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

