Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,682. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

