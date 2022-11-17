Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,606,330 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 14.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $406,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

