Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 171,000 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,000 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises about 3.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Grifols worth $82,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.49) to €8.00 ($8.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.49) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols Profile

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 15,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.