BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund accounts for 1.6% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
FRA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,338. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
