Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,139,200 shares of company stock worth $119,343,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 107,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,595. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

