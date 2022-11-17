Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $169.60

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.60 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 167.40 ($1.97). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.06), with a volume of 34,227 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.64) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Blancco Technology Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5,916.67.

Insider Transactions at Blancco Technology Group

About Blancco Technology Group

In other news, insider Matt Jones sold 108,000 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.14), for a total value of £196,560 ($230,975.32).

(Get Rating)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading

