Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.68.

Blend Labs Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $445.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028 over the last ninety days. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

