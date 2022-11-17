BlueArk Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $55.02 million and $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,885.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00622454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00232531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059689 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00166317 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.