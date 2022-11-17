B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BMRRY opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

