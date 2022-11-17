BMO Capital Markets Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$29.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

