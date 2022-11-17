BMO Capital Markets Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $40.00

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

TPG Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,399,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,084,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $3,852,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Analyst Recommendations for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

