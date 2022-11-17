BMO Capital Markets Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $40.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.
TPG Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
