BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 3315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.05.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$218.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.