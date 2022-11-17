BNB (BNB) Price Tops $267.42 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $42.78 billion and $933.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $267.42 or 0.01611900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,973,721 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,973,794.34723413 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 270.49149058 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1138 active market(s) with $943,515,309.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.