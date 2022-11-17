BNB (BNB) Price Tops $267.43 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $267.43 or 0.01604822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 12% lower against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion and approximately $855.30 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,973,617 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,973,794.34723413 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 270.49149058 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1138 active market(s) with $943,515,309.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.