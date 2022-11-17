Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.57.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$50.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.77.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

