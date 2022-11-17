Bondly (BONDLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,483.79

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $74,483.79 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00567545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.77 or 0.29562500 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

