Bondly Market Capitalization Achieves $6.24 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $6.24 million and $70,325.04 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

